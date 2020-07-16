New study: Dogs and humans don’t age at the same rate

Researchers came up with a new formula for you to use on our furry friends

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – You have probably heard every year for a dog is seven in so-called human years. Well, apparently that is wrong — at least according to a new study.

Scientists behind the study in the journal Cell Systems say the answer is simple — dogs and humans don’t age at the same rate.

So for example, a one-year-old dog actually compares to a 30-year-old human.

A four-year-old dog is more like a 52-year-old.

When dogs turn 7 years old, the rate they age starts decreasing.