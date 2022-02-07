(WKBN) – The United States Justice Department is introducing a new strategy to combat human trafficking.

The National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking was announced Monday as part of the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

The strategy aims to enhance the department’s capacity to prevent human trafficking, prosecute human trafficking cases and support and protect human trafficking victims and survivors.

“Human trafficking is an insidious crime,” said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. “Traffickers exploit and endanger some of the most vulnerable members of our society and cause their victims unimaginable harm. The Justice Department’s new National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking will bring the full force of the Department to this fight.”

According to the Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, between 2014 and 2020, there have been more than 3,000 victims identified by five separate agencies in the state.

“Addressing human trafficking in Northern Ohio remains a top priority for our office and our law enforcement partners,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler. “As a united front, law enforcement in Northern Ohio continues to aggressively pursue traffickers and deliver critical aid to victims. This new plan, combined with grant funding awarded last fiscal year, will help us continue and improve our fight against human trafficking.”

According to a release from the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, among other things, the Justice Department’s multi-year strategy to combat all forms of human trafficking will:

Strengthen engagement, coordination and joint efforts to combat human trafficking by prosecutors in all 94 U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and by federal law enforcement agents nationwide.

Establish federally-funded, locally-led anti-human trafficking task forces that support sustained state law enforcement leadership and comprehensive victim assistance.

Step up departmental efforts to end forced labor by increasing attention, resources and coordination in labor trafficking investigations and prosecutions.

Enhance initiatives to reduce vulnerability of American Indians and Alaska Natives to violent crime, including human trafficking, and to locate missing children.

Develop and implement new victim screening protocols to identify potential human trafficking victims during law enforcement operations and encourage victims to share important information.

Increase capacity to provide victim-centered assistance to trafficking survivors, including by supporting efforts to deliver financial restoration to victims.

Expand dissemination of federal human trafficking training, guidance and expertise.

Advance innovative demand-reduction strategies.

The department’s strategy will be implemented under the direction of the National Human Trafficking Coordinator designated by the Attorney General.

If you believe that you or someone you know may be a victim of human trafficking, please contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733.

You can read the National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking here.