New research finds white meat isn’t necessarily healthier alternative to red meat

(CNN Newsource) – For the longest time, white meat was seen as the healthier alternative to red meat and darker poultry meats. But according to a new study, that’s not necessarily true.

When it comes to maintaining or lowering your cholesterol, is white meat better for you than red meat? The study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition says no.

It says both types of meat have the same effects on your cholesterol levels.

This flies in the face of popular thought, where government guidelines and media campaigns touted white meat, like poultry, as superior for heart health.

Researchers also found that saturated fats and meats increased large LDL particles compared to those who didn’t consume meat.

The bottom line seems to be that plant-based proteins, like beans and nuts, are the best for those worried about their cholesterol.

The study did not include grass-fed beef, processed meat products or fish.