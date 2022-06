(WKBN) – We’re hoping to learn new information about a cold case involving a Youngstown woman.

The body of Lina Reyes Geddes was found along a highway near Maidenwater Spring, Utah back in 1998.

Her body remained unidentified until 2018, when DNA from family members confirmed her identity.

Investigators say further technology, DNA samples and new information have led to the identification of the person responsible for her death.

A webinar will be held Wednesday afternoon to discuss the case.