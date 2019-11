The non-profit she created is sending 100,000 cards this holiday season.

NEW HAMPSHIRE (CNN) – A tradition started by a woman in New Hampshire has turned into a National challenge.

It all started when she asked her family to send cards to military members overseas.

Now, the non-profit she created is sending 100,000 cards this holiday season.

30 states and Canada have sent in cards for the troops.

A box of cards had just arrived from Hawaii featuring Santa on the beach.

The cards will be sent out next week.