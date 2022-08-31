(WKBN) – The United States Postal Service will unveil a new Forever Stamp on Friday at a museum in Santa Rosa, California.

USPS is celebrating the centennial of the birth of cartoonist Charles M. Shultz with 10 new stamps.

Characters from “Peanuts” will make 10 designs on a pane of 20 stamps. They are Charlie Brown, Lucy, Franklin, Sally, Pigpen, Linus, Snoopy (with Woodstock), Schroeder, Peppermint Patty and Marcie.

The “Peanuts” comic strip debuted in 1950 and by the 1960s grew into a household name with TV specials, books, a Broadway show and merchandise.

Customers may purchase stamps and other products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.