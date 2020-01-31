New emojis include gender-neutral Santa, man in wedding veil and Italian hand gesture

Get your thumbs ready. New emojis are on the way

(CNN Newsource) –

The Unicode Consortium will roll out 117 new emojis later this year. The big theme appears to be gender inclusivity.

The emojis feature the transgender flag, a gender-neutral Santa and man wearing a wedding veil.

Another entry sure to be popular is called “Italian hand gesture.” It’s the pinched fingers often used to express confusion, disbelief or rejection.

Ninjas, mammoths, bubble tea, a human heart, and a smiley face shedding a single tear also made the cut.