New ACT rules will allow students to retake specific sections of the test

(CNN) – Students who’ve taken the ACT college-entrance exam but still want to boost their score will be able to retake just one section of the test instead of the entire exam.

The change was announced Tuesday, and it’s getting the thumbs-up from many students and parents.

Critics worry this will give those who can afford to retake certain sections an advantage over those who can’t.

The price for a section re-test hasn’t been set yet, but ACT administrators say it will be cheaper than retaking the entire test.

ACT research from 2016 showed that people who took the test again scored an average of nearly three points higher than those who didn’t.

There are a couple of other changes as well. Students will be able to take the ACT online at some test centers and get their score in just two days, instead of worrying over it for weeks.

There will also be a “superscore” for students who’ve taken the exam more than once, giving colleges the option to use the student’s best scores from all the tests they’ve taken.