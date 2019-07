If you watch Netflix, you'll soon notice fewer people smoking in the shows you watch

(CNN) – If you watch Netflix, you’ll soon notice fewer people smoking in the shows you watch.

The announcement comes after a study by the anti-smoking group “Truth-Initiative.”

The group watched shows popular among younger audiences and found a high use of tobacco products.

In response to the report, Netflix says it will exclude shots of smoking or e-cigarette use in all shows rated TV-14 and below or in movies rated PG-13 and below, except for “historical or factual accuracy.”