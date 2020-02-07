Netflix takes action after complaints about autoplay

The company announced Thursday on Twitter that it was allowing viewers to disable its preview autoplay

(CNN Newsource) – Netflix is giving you more control over what you watch on its platform.

We’ve all been there. We log onto Netflix and a preview of the featured program immediately starts playing. If you scan too slowly on the streaming site, a preview then plays for each selection you land on.

A lot of people must have not liked the forced previewing.

In its tweet, Netflix said, “We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear.”

It goes on to send people to its help page, which explains how to turn off both preview autoplay and autoplays for episodes.