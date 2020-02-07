Netflix takes action after complaints about autoplay

Closings and delays
The company announced Thursday on Twitter that it was allowing viewers to disable its preview autoplay

Netflix is allowing customers to turn off autoplay.

Credit: Image by Jade87 from Pixabay

(CNN Newsource) – Netflix is giving you more control over what you watch on its platform.

The company announced this week on Twitter that it was allowing viewers to disable its preview autoplay.

We’ve all been there. We log onto Netflix and a preview of the featured program immediately starts playing. If you scan too slowly on the streaming site, a preview then plays for each selection you land on.

A lot of people must have not liked the forced previewing.

In its tweet, Netflix said, “We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear.”

It goes on to send people to its help page, which explains how to turn off both preview autoplay and autoplays for episodes.

