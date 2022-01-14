LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Delta Airlines is giving travelers more time to rebook those trips and extending the life of their travel credits an extra year to use eCredits, the airline announced.

Effective Jan. 12, 2022, customers with eCredits on their accounts will have an extra year of flexibility to rebook flights, according to Delta.

“We want to ensure our customers enjoy peace of mind when booking or rebooking their Delta trips this year,” said Allison Ausband, Chief Customer Experience Officer.

Travelers will be able to rebook with e-credits through2023 for travel anytime through 2024, Delta said.

“This leading extension provides more time for customers to use their travel credits, so they can book with complete confidence that Delta has their back even when moments arise out of their control,” Ausband added.

The Atlanta-based carrier also extended voucher periods for Delta vacation customers.

Delta said it would take time to update passengers’ expiration dates in its computer system, but customers looking to book travel with credits should not be affected.

This move comes in the wake of significant travel disruptions during the holiday season, which impacted airports and airlines.