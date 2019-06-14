Nearly 114,000 bags of King Arthur flour recalled for possible E. coli

There aren't any reported illnesses connected to the flour, but it's being pulled as a precaution

(CNN Newsource) – The Food and Drug Administration says nearly 114,000 bags of King Arthur’s unbleached all-purpose flour are being recalled due to E. coli concerns.

According to the FDA’s website, ADM Milling Company notified King Arthur that wheat used in the flour has been linked to an E. coli outbreak.

None of the reported illnesses have been connected to the flour.

It’s only being pulled from the shelves as a precaution.

The select five-pound bags were distributed to retailers nationwide, including Target and Walmart.

King Arthur says the recalled products have six specific lot codes and three “Best Used By” dates:

Best Used By 12/07/19 LOT: L18A07C

Best Used By 12/08/19 LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B

Best Used By 12/14/19 LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C

E. coli can cause diarrhea, often with bloody stools.

Although most healthy adults can recover from it completely within a week, some people can develop kidney failure. That’s most likely to occur in young children and the elderly, but can lead to serious kidney damage or death.