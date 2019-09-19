Navy: Mysterious UFO videos are real

Footage of the sightings -- declassified by the military -- weren't made public until December 2017 by the New York Times and a group that researches UFOs

(CNN) – The U.S. Navy has finally acknowledged that videos appearing to show UFOs flying through the air are real.

They were recorded years ago by fighter pilots.

Then, in 2017, they were made public by the New York Times.

They were also released by the UFO research group founded by former Blink-182 singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge, the same guy who wrote their song “Aliens Exist.”

The video shows images of that rotating object captured by U.S. Navy aircraft, sensors locking in on the target.

Commander David Fravor saw it firsthand during a training mission, describing it like a “40-foot-long Tic Tac” maneuvering rapidly and changing direction.

“As we both looked out the right side of our airplane, we saw a disturbance in the water and a white object oblong pointing north moving,” he said.

The object was first sighted in 2004. Then, similar objects were seen again in 2015.

Footage of the sightings — declassified by the military — weren’t made public until December 2017 by the New York Times and a group that researches UFOs.

“This was extremely abrupt, like a ping pong ball bouncing off the wall… the ability to hover over the water and go from 0 to 12,000 feet and accelerate in less than two seconds was something I have never seen in my life,” Fravor said.

According to the Navy, it still doesn’t know what the objects are, and officials aren’t speculating. A Navy spokesman simply confirmed to CNN that the objects seen in the various clips are “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” or UAPs.

The UFO reports were first investigated by a secret $22 million program, part of the Defense Department budget that investigated reports of UFOs.

The program has since been shut down, but it was run by a military intelligence official who told CNN that they found compelling evidence that we “may not be alone.”