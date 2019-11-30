Nature’s RX recalling male enhancement pills

According to the FDA, the could cause serious health issues for those with underlying medical conditions

(WKBN) – Nature’s Rx is voluntarily recalling male enhancement pills after an ingredient was found that may pose health risks to those with underlying medical issues.

The recall is for Silver Bullet (10 Male Enhancement Capsules) in blister foil sheets and packaged in small boxes containing 10 capsules with an expiration date: 11/2022 and lot number: 012541ZX1, Exp 11/2022, UPC: 610877392698. The item was sold online.

The recall was initiated after a test by the Food and Drug Administration found the product contained sildenafil, an ingredient in Viagra which is a PDE-5 inhibitor. The undeclared inhibitor may pose serious health risks to those with medical issues as it interacts with nitrates found in some prescription drugs. That, in turn, can lower blood pressure to dangerous levels.

To date, Nature’s Rx has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Nature’s Rx is notifying its customers by replacement or refund and is arranging for return or replacement of all recalled products. Those with the product should stop using them, discard of them or return the item.

Those with questions about the recall can contact Nature’s Rx by phone, at naturesrxsales@gmail.com or 310 N Indian Hill Blvd Ste 600, Claremont, CA 91711.