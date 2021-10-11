Nature’s Heart fruit and trail mix products recalled

(WKBN)- Nestle Professional has issued a recall of four of their products, the company announced Thursday.

In the announcement, the company stated that this was due to the products containing undeclared peanuts. The recall happened after Nestle Professional received two complaints from individuals with peanut allergies who experienced mild reactions after eating the Nature’s Heart Superfoods Trail Mix and Mango Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix. No severe reactions or hospitalizations were reported.

None of the four recalled products contain peanuts and peanuts are not identified as allergens on the product labels. Nestle Professional is investigating whether the products were inadvertently cross-contaminated with peanuts during the manufacturing process.

This recall affects cases that were shipped of the affected date codes:

Nature’s Heart Superfood Trail Mix 1.5 oz.

CASE UPC NUMBER: 050000618569

NATURE’S HEART POUCH UPC NUMBER: 050000211944

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY DEC 21, BEST BY APR 22

Nature’s Heart Toasted Coconut Chips 1.5 oz.

CASE UPC NUMBER: 050000695454

NATURE’S HEART POUCH UPC NUMBER: 050000695454

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY JAN 22, BEST BY FEB 22, BEST BY APR 22

Nature’s Heart Mango Tumeric Cashew Glazed Mix 1.5 oz.

CASE UPC NUMBER: 050000948758

NATURE’S HEART POUCH UPC NUMBER: 050000867967

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY DEC 22, BEST BY JAN 22

Nature’s Heart Pineapple Chili Cashew Glazed Mix 1.5 oz.

CASE UPC NUMBER: 050000692514

NATURE’S HEART POUCH UPC NUMBER: 050000891450

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY JAN 22, BEST BY FEB 22

Consumers who have purchased the products are asked to not consume them and to throw them away. You can find out more information about the recall here.