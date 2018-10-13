Nationwide teams go extra mile for Florida hurricane victims

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) - They are almost like unsung heroes.

The world sees images of people in Florida cleaning, and rescuing people, at the heart of where Hurricane Michael hit.

Employees at Nationwide are helping as well. They are steadily working behind the scenes to make sure families affected understand their homeowner’s policy, so they can start to rebuild what they’ve lost.

"This is what this team signs up for," said Shannon Cragg, Vice President of Property Claims. "They love what they do. They know that this is what comes with the territory. They actually look forward to the opportunity to help people.”

She said a group of workers train for this year around, all to help get the victims' lives back to normal.

“This was clearly a significant hurricane this most recent one and the area from the photos you can tell is just utter devastation," said Cragg.

Nationwide Insurance has teams working 12 hour shifts, seven days a week. It’s all to give immediate help to the people impacted by the hurricane.

Cragg believes by paying close attention to the images coming from the areas impacts, it gives her team a sense of how to deal with the victims who have almost lost everything.

“It actually is inspiring and motivating because we know that we are able to help people that are going through such a through time," said Cragg.

Many of the people working at the call center are away from their friends and family in order to provide some relief to a group of people who are trying to figure out their next step.