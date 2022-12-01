(NEXSTAR) – The national mental health crisis hotline, 988, experienced a systemwide outage Thursday.

The issue started roughly around 10 a.m., according to the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, and is impacting all calls.

“The 988 lifeline is currently experiencing a service outage, we are actively working to address the outage, we also understand you may be in crisis and need services immediately,” a recorded message states.

Veterans are encouraged to call (877) 267-6030 or call any Veteran’s Affairs facility and press 7.

“If you’re in crisis and you need support, text 988 or chat with us online at 988lifeline.org/chat,” the organization wrote on its website.

The 3-digit telephone number connects callers with a national network of local crisis centers and provides free and confidential support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to anyone experiencing a suicidal crisis or emotional distress.

This is a developing story.