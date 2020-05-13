Nation’s largest 4-year college system plans to cancel most in-person classes this fall

Many universities across the country, small and large, are working out plans on how to bring students back to campus in the fall

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WKBN) – California State University announced Tuesday that they are cancelling most in-person classes for the fall semester.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Chancellor Timothy White said the vast majority of classes will be taught online with some limited exceptions.

The CSU system serves over 500,000 students, faculty and staff.

Many universities across the country, small and large, are working out plans on how to bring students back to campus in the fall.

Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel said in an open letter to students and staff that they are working on plans for the fall semester and they will likely include more online offerings as the university navigates funding issues and a potential $8 million loss.

“Frankly, we, and all of us in higher education and throughout the nation face a daunting task. Making it even more difficult is the great uncertainty about almost everything as we move forward,” Tressel wrote.

Tressel said decisions about classes will be made with input from a committee that will address all issues, including funding.

“Those decisions will be guided, in part, by the five Take Charge of Our Future Focus Groups formed earlier this month. The Focus Groups, made up of more than 50 university faculty and staff, will address finances, course delivery, calendar scenarios and enrollment in a post-pandemic future. A fifth group will oversee the distribution of timely, accurate and transparent communications to campus and the community. These groups are already meeting and moving quickly to formulate recommendations on a broad range of issues.”

Likewise, officials at Kent State University try to offer students a glimmer into what Fall 2020 will look like. They, too, have set up a committees to address many issues.

“Our preferred course of action is to resume face-to-face instruction at Kent State campuses in August, including residence hall living on the Kent Campus. The safety and well-being of our students and employees is of primary importance, and the advice from our own experts along with evolving state and federal guidelines will help us shape the best plans and preparations,” President Todd Diacon wrote in a letter to students and staff in April.

Students across the nation are moving into the fall semester with uncertainty, and university officials can only offer small glimpses right now into what campus life will look like come August and September.

Graduating high school seniors are being met with canceled campus visits, a slowdown in the application process and housing assignments, along with confusion over what courses will be offered and how they will be delivered. All this as university systems grapple with lost revenue and refunds they had issue when students were forced to clear out dorms in March and April.

One thing is certain – campus life will not look like it did in Fall 2019.