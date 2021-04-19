NASA’s Mars helicopter makes history-making first flight

(NEXSTAR) — NASA’S helicopter, Ingenuity, rose from the dusty red surface of Mars early Monday morning to become the first aircraft to take flight on another planet.

The 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) helicopter hovered 3 meters above the Martian surface, then touched back down, according to NASA.

“This is real! This is real!” project manager MiMi Aung said during the brief flight. “We can now say that human beings have flown a rotorcraft on another planet.”

In what was hailed as a Wright Brothers moment, the copter even carried a bit of wing fabric from the 1903 Wright Flyer, which made similar history at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

Speaking on a NASA webcast early Monday, Aung called it the “ultimate dream.”

Flight controllers in California confirmed Ingenuity’s fete after receiving data via the Perseverance rover, which stood over 200 feet (65 meters) away. Ingenuity arrived at Mars’ Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, attached to the underside of Perseverance.

A news conference is planned for 11 a.m. PST on Monday.

The $85 million helicopter demo was considered high risk, yet high reward.

“Each world gets only one first flight,” Aung noted earlier this month.

The Mars rover will provide extra support during the flight operation and will take images while collecting environmental data. The rover also hosts the base station that “enables the helicopter to communicate with mission controllers on Earth,” NASA said.

The helicopter was initially set to take off on April 11, but the flight was delayed due to a timing glitch in the helicopter’s systems.

