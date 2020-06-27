NASA wants your help designing a new spaceship toilet

Seeking to send astronauts back to the moon in 2024, that means building a toilet that works in both microgravity and lunar gravity

(WJW) — NASA needs your help designing a better space toilet.

Dubbed the Lunar Loo Challenge, the agency is asking for the public’s assistance in creating a lighter and more efficient toilet for its traveling spaceships.

Seeking to send astronauts back to the moon in 2024, that means building a toilet that works in both microgravity and lunar gravity.

“Our astronauts accomplish amazing feats of science and space exploration. But at the end of the day, they’re still human,” Mike Interbartolo, manager for the Lunar Loo Challenge, among many other things, said in a statement. “We need to provide them with the same necessities as here on Earth so they can continue to do their job.”

Anyone can enter the contest, but only people 18 and older are eligible for the $35,000 prize, which is set to be divided between the Top 3 designs. There’s also a junior division for anyone younger than 18. Teams are highly encouraged.

The winning designs will be decided based on “proposed capabilities, technical maturity, safety,and overall innovation,” a press release states.

All designs must be submitted by Aug. 17.