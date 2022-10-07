(WKBN) – NASA is scheduled to give a briefing next week on a recent mission where the DART team impacted an asteroid.

The briefing will take place at 2 p.m. on Oct. 11 in the Webb Auditorium of NASA Headquarters Mary W. Jackson building, 300 E. Street, SW in Washington.

On Monday, Sept. 26, DART successfully impacted its asteroid target in the world’s first planetary defense technology demonstration.

DART’s impact with the asteroid Dimorphos will help to determine whether asteroid deflection using a kinetic impactor spacecraft is a viable mitigation technique for protecting the planet from an earth-bound asteroid or comet if one were discovered.

Neither DART’s target asteroid, Dimorphos, nor its larger asteroid parent, Didymos, poses a hazard to earth.

NASA will stream the briefing on its website.