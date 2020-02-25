NASA provides 3-D, 4K view of moon

The video uses data gathered from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft

(CNN Newsource) – Thanks to Pink Floyd, we know what the “dark side of the moon” sounds like. Now, we know what the far side of the moon looks like.

The video uses data gathered from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft to recreate some of the stunning views of the Moon that the Apollo 13 astronauts saw on their perilous journey around the farside in 1970.

The video features 4-K resolution of lunar surface views, including earthset and sunrise.

Due to timing, the views are sped up.

More information is available on Nasa’s website.