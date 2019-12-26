N. Carolina couple call 911 on vacuum thought to be intruder

Responding sheriff’s deputies searched the home, and found a robot vacuum alone

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — ’Twas the night of Christmas at a North Carolina house, no creature should have been stirring, not even a mouse.

But a Forsyth County couple awoke with a fright, as something was moving about their house in the night.

They dashed to their closet and hid in fear, dialing 911 with a sensitive ear.

Responding sheriff’s deputies searched the home, and found a robot vacuum alone. The source of the scare had quickly been sorted, WGHP-TV reported. The robot had seemingly started and gotten stuck, its beeping and banging made the audible muck.

