Multiple Microsoft services go down across U.S.

A major outage left users unable to access multiple Microsoft services Monday, disrupting the workday for many, including police departments unable to rely on the national 911 system, some city officials said.

At 5:40 PST, close to four hours after the issue was first detected, Microsoft tweeted, “We’re seeing improvement for multiple services after applying mitigation steps and we’ll continue monitoring the services to ensure full recovery.”

Users across the country started reporting problems just after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to website Downdetector.com.

“We’re rerouting traffic to alternate infrastructure to improve the user experience while we continue to investigate the issue,” Microsoft tweeted at 4:48 p.m. PST. “Please visit http://status.office.com for aditional information.”

The outages appeared to affect users across the country, including the national 911 system.

“As of 5 p.m., City phones and emails are experiencing intermittent outages related to a larger Microsoft 365 outage,” the City of Redmond, Washington tweeted. “We are hoping the issue is resolved shortly. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

Police departments in cities across the country warned residents on social media of a 911 outage and gave alternate numbers to use for emergencies.

Roughly 30 minutes after the initial tweets, several departments advised that problems with the 911 system appeared to have been resolved.

“We’re investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services. We’re working to identify the full impact and will provide more information shortly,” Microsoft initially tweeted at 2:44.

The affected products included Office 365, Outlook, Teams, Azure, Exchange Online, OneDrive and SharePoint.

