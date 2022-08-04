WEST FARMS, the Bronx (PIX11) — An MTA bus driver is in serious condition Thursday after she suffered a cardiac arrest before crashing into a pole in the Bronx, officials said.

The driver, 44, was operating the BX21 when she veered into an electrical pole near Boston and West Farms roads at approximately 8:26 a.m. The driver, who has a good driving record, was not speeding, officials said.

The woman was taken to the hospital and a dozen passengers were treated for bumps and bruises.

The MTA said bus drivers undergo physicals every two years and check in with a supervisor daily about their health.