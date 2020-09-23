Mountain lion recorded stalking kids in California neighborhood

“I thought it was somebody's dog that had gotten into the yard," one neighbor said

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) – A mountain lion is roaming the streets of a neighborhood in Pacifica, California. The big cat was caught on video as it watched two kids who were riding bikes in the street over the weekend.

Later, it jumped a fence and crouched under a neighbor’s truck until it eventually ran away.

Residents say their neighborhood backs up to hills and a wooded area full of wildlife, which is probably the reason the mountain lion is sticking around.

“I thought it was somebody’s dog that had gotten into the yard and I was like, ‘Hey, get out of here!’ Then it turned and that’s when I was like, ‘Oh my god! It’s a mountain lion!'” Timothy Kerrisk said.

He captured the mountain lion on video as it peered through his front gate, stalking children off of Mason Drive.

“Watching the kids through the gate right here and I started yelling at the kids, ‘Get inside! Get inside! Get inside!’ And it came back toward me and it was still watching the kids, jumped over the gate right here. Still watching the kids, so I had to come out of the house and chase him out from under the car and up over the hill,” Kerrisk said.

He says the mountain lion chased his cat through his yard earlier that same Saturday.

Neighbor Andrew Mooney’s surveillance cameras caught another shot of the big cat.

“The width of a 2020 Ford F-150 from nose to tail. It’s the biggest one that I’ve seen. We have a lot of sightings of mountain lions around here and they all seem to be small bobcat size. This one was well-fed,” Mooney said.

He and others are now keeping a closer watch over loved ones and pets.

“When I take my dog out at night now I carry him or put him on a leash. I don’t let him run out all by himself. He’s a little chihuahua kind of mix. He would be a snack. There’s a lot of kids and pets, naturally, running around and this cat seemed to be a little more comfortable than most mountain lions are,” Mooney said.

Some neighbors say they don’t want the mountain lion trapped, taken away or euthanized. Instead, they hope this mountain lion stays away from the kids and pets in the neighborhood.

