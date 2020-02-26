Mother of missing Tennessee baby arrested, charged with lying to detectives

The 15-month-old's mother said her family identifies as gypsies and the baby was at a campground, though authorities said that's not true

SULLIVAN CO., Tenn. (WJHL) – Five days after an AMBER Alert was issued for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, her mother, Megan Boswell, was arrested and charged with one count of false reporting.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said she gave false information to detectives and agents during the course of the investigation.

She is being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

On Tuesday, Boswell told News Channel 11 in a Facebook message she was pregnant and that’s why she couldn’t take a polygraph test.

When we asked Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office officials about a polygraph, they said they “do not use polygraph.” Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials also told News Channel 11 in an email that, “Megan Boswell was not scheduled to meet with a TBI polygraph examiner today.”

Megan “Maggie’ Boswell

Boswell talked to News Channel 11 in an on-camera interview. In that interview, she made it clear she knew where her daughter was and has since relayed that to authorities.

“I told TBI where to find her in Mendota,” she said. “My mom took her to a campground in a silver camper and if they don’t go tonight, I’m gonna go find her myself because I’ve told them and they’re not really taking it seriously.”

Boswell said her mother was babysitting Evelyn because she had to go to work.

When News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel asked more about if she had any concerns when she left Evelyn with her mom, she said, “Well, she’s my mom. I wanted to trust her…Well, I called her and she was just like, ‘Oh, she’s safe’…that kind of thing and then she started threatening me, which, like I said, I’m not gonna get into everything she threatened me with.”

Anslee also asked when Boswell knew something was seriously wrong.

“Just when she left and took off, and just didn’t answer her phone,” Boswell said.

In a news conference last week, officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said Boswell gave them conflicting stories.

Watch the moment @Anslee_WJHL asked Sullivan Co. Sheriff Jeff Cassidy when the last time Evelyn Boswell was seen by either of her parents.



Full news conference here:

When we addressed those conflicting statements with Boswell, she said, “I was trying to protect my mom, maybe in hopes, ‘Oh well, she’ll just tell them were Evelyn was’ but obviously, she’s not going to.”

As we spoke to Boswell Monday night, she said the last time she had contact with her mother was Wednesday, February 19.

“Whenever the AMBER Alert went out, I think that was…I mean, she was just going off on me and wanting to go to Mendota, and I kept telling her, ‘If Evelyn’s in Mendota, just take me to her. I will take her up there, we can just end this right now.’ Like, ‘Let’s make this simple, just give me my child back right now before this gets blown out of proportion.'”

Regarding the information in the above story Megan provided to News Channel 11 about Evelyn’s possible whereabouts, Sullivan County officials said late Monday night, “This is to let you know that the campgrounds in Mendota, Virginia have been checked regarding the information that Megan Boswell provided to you during her interview earlier this evening. There was nothing located as these locations were checked.”

Boswell, who has multiple social media accounts, addressed that in our interview.

“I break phones a lot and I forget the password, I’m not gonna lie to you, I’m really bad about remembering my passwords,” she said. “I just couldn’t remember the passwords to them, so I’ll just make a new one when I got a new phone.”

We asked if there were any rumors Boswell wanted to address. She talked about the fact that her family identifies as gypsies.

“Gypsies are not a cult. They have been asking people if there is like a Gypsy ringleader and…we’re not like ringleaders. We’re not out here, kidnapping babies or anything like that,” Boswell said. “My dad’s very proud of that but he’s just mad about all the rumors going around, trashing them because we’re not a cult.”

Evelyn’s father is currently serving in the United States military. Boswell said she has been in contact with the father during the ongoing search for Evelyn.

“Yeah, he’s actually trying to get leave approved right now to come up here and try to, you know, help find her…She’s only been around him a couple of times because of where he was in the Army.”

Boswell described Evelyn as a “good-hearted baby” who is “very sweet.”

“She’s starting to say a lot of words…She’s very sweet, she loves everybody. She’s never been mean, ever, which I’m very thankful for. She’s just a very good-hearted baby in general. Like, textbook how you want a baby to be, like, has hit every milestone early, you know what I mean?”

WATCH: Here are home videos of Evelyn Boswell we're sharing in our ongoing efforts to locate her.



See her? Have information that might help? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND!#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/3EDItRpek7 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 24, 2020