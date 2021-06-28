Mother of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells speaks on camera for first time

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The mother of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells spoke on camera for the first time Monday night during an exclusive interview with News Channel 11.

Nearly two weeks have passed since Summer was last seen on June 15, and now, Candus Bly speaks out about the night of her daughter’s disappearance.

“Me and my mother and her were planting flowers, and we went in after we got done washing our hands, and [Summer] got a piece of candy from grandma,” Bly said. “And [Summer] wanted to go back over and see her brothers, and I said, ‘OK,’ and I walked her all the way over to the porch, and I watched her walking into the kitchen where the boys were watching TV. I told the boys, I said, ‘Watch Summer; I’ll be back.’ And within two minutes, I came back, and I asked the boys where their sister was, and they said, ‘She went downstairs, Mom, to play with her toys in the playroom.’ I said, ‘OK.’ And I yelled downstairs for her a couple times, and I didn’t get no answer, which was unusual because usually she always answers me. And so, I went down there to check, and she was nowhere in sight.”

Bly said she believes Summer was abducted.

“I feel in my heart that somebody has came up here and took her … has lured her away from here,” Bly said.

Well, whoever has my daughter, I pray they haven’t harmed her they and bring her back to us safe and sound. Candus Bly, mother of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells

Both Bly and Summer’s father, Don Wells, described Summer as a tomboy. They explained the reasons behind the 5-year-old’s shaved head.

“[Summer] was a tomboy,” Bly said. “I shaved my head; she wanted to shave her head like me and the boys did.”

Wells added on that Summer tried to shave her head herself.

“[Summer] tried to shave her head,” Wells said. “I think you can see it in some of the pictures, and it was getting out of control, and we decided to shave her head off and let it grow back long. And [Bly] shaved her head to — so [Summer] wouldn’t feel bad. And…but…it didn’t bother her.”