Mother of man paralyzed after Wisconsin police shooting: ‘I’ve already forgiven’

She said loving our neighbors will help eliminate "this madness"

KENOSHA, Wis. (CNN/AP) – The mother of a man left paralyzed after a police shooting in Wisconsin says she has already forgiven those involved.

The shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin — apparently in the back while three of his children looked on — was captured on cell phone video and ignited new protests over racial injustice in several cities.

“I have great peace and it allows me to forgive,” said Julia Jackson, Blake’s mother. “I’ve already forgiven and it’s — this forgiveness is not for anybody else but God and me. And to love our neighbors and if we do that, that will ‘X’ out all of this madness.”

Earlier Tuesday, Blake’s father — who is also named Jacob Blake — said police shot his son “seven times, seven times, like he didn’t matter.”

The 29-year-old was in surgery Tuesday, said attorney Ben Crump, adding that the bullets severed Blake’s spinal cord and shattered his vertebrae. Another attorney said there was also severe damage to organs.

