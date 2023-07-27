KENT, Washington (WJW) – A family is mourning the loss of a mom in Washington who died while exercising at the gym.

Delrie Rosario, 36, tragically passed away last Friday at an LA Fitness Center.

Her sister Marissa Woods, who was with Rosario at the time of the incident, spoke with KIRO.

“She tried to slow the machine down. I thought maybe she just missed a step. She just collapsed, [and] hit her head on the machine,” said Woods.

Rosario never regained consciousness after the fall and later died at the hospital. Her family remembers her as a devoted sister and mother, always putting her children first and working tirelessly for their well-being.

Amidst the grief, the family has found solace in Rosario’s organ donation. Hospital staff informed them that her donation would potentially save the lives of five individuals.

“She’s saving lives right now! How big can your heart be to still be saving lives? Just think, somebody’s walking around with her big heart. They don’t even know what heart they’re about to get,” Woods said.