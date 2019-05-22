Most sunscreens would flunk new FDA standards, study says

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(CNN Newsource) - One consumer-activist organization says nearly two-thirds of sunscreens on the market probably don't do the job and are likely unsafe.

The Environmental Working Group says those sunscreens would flunk new standards proposed by the Food & Drug Administration in February.

The reason? They either contain oxybenzone, a chemical linked to hormone changes in men and shorter pregnancies in women, or they don't meet FDA standards for UVA protection, according to the group.

Its 2019 sunscreens guide looked into more than 1,300 products on the market.

In a statement in February, the National Trade Council for Sunscreen, Cosmetic and Personal Care Products said FDA findings might confuse consumers and discourage the use of sunscreen.