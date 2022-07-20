(WKBN) – Higher interest rates and a still rocky real estate market are decreasing the number of mortgage originations.

Mortgage applications declined for the third week in a row, reaching the lowest level since 2000, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Applications decreased 6.3% from one week earlier.

Interest rates are two percentage points higher than one year ago and demand for refinancing continues to plummet, according to Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting.

A weakening economic outlook, inflation and affordability challenges are impacting buyer demand, Kan said.

According to MBA, the average interest rate for a 30-year-fixed-rate mortgage with a balance of about $647, 200 or less increased to 5.31%. FHA loans are at about 5.5%. Rates are a bit better for 15-year-fixed-rate loans at 4.88%, a decline from 4.93% last week.

According to Realtor.com, first-time home buyers may want to hit the pause button on a home purchase. While the number of sellers who cut prices doubled in June and competition has waned, fewer buyers are able to qualify for mortgages as a result of the higher interest rates.

The combination of high prices and high-interest rates may cause some buyers to stretch their budgets, which could lead to a financial strain.

If a recession is on the horizon, and many think that it is, mortgage rates typically fall when that happens.