More millennials opting to freeze eggs, push back starting family

There is a window of opportunity for women who want to do it

(CNN Newsource) – With more millennials entering their 30s, many are starting a family but an increasing number are taking steps to push back childbirth.

To freeze or not to freeze? That is the question more women are asking.

Around 5,000 egg freezing cycles were performed in the United States in 2013 but according to Science Daily, that number was expected to jump to 76,000 in 2018.

The procedure gives women the option to give birth at a later date.

Dr. Zaher Merhi at New Hope Fertility Center in New York City says one reason for the increase is that egg freezing is no longer considered an experimental procedure.

But there’s a window for women who want to do it.

“As women get older and especially when she hits 35 years old, after that, the quality and quantity of eggs starts to decline,” Merhi said.

The cost is also a challenge. The entire process can run $6,000 to $10,000.

There are three steps — ovarian stimulation, egg retrieval and freezing. A woman may need to go through this process more than once in order to have success.

Despite some of the obstacles, egg freezing is an option more young women are considering.