In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo a Delta Connection Embraer 175 aircraft, foreground, taxis to a gate at Logan International Airport in Boston. Delta Air Lines, Inc. reports earnings Thursday, April 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Delta and American Airlines are slashing more flights as the virus cuts into business

(CNN) –

American will reduce capacity in May between 70 or 80-percent compared to last year. That’s a larger cut than already announced for April.

Delta isn’t giving specific numbers. All they’re saying is they’ll reduce flights to Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Southwest and United Airlines already made similar announcements.