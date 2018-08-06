More dogs developing heart disease linked to food

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WCMH) - The Food and Drug Administration says grain-free dog foods could be causing serious damage to your dog's health.

Veterinarians say owners should be wary of dog food where potatoes, peas, lentils and other legumes are the main ingredients. They are still studying it but suspect some cases could be linked to a deficiency in Taurine, an amino acid critical to canine heart health.

According to the report from "American Veterinarian," the disease can enlarge the canine's heart and then turn fatal.

Nearly three dozen dogs at one specific clinic developed a serious heart condition. All of them had one thing in common, and that was their diet.

Some of the breeds involved include labs, golden retrievers, a bulldog, and mixed breeds, according to the report.

Right now, vets are not naming specific brands of dog food.