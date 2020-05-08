Breaking News
Monsanto petitions to deregulate a variety of genetically-engineered corn

The 60-day public comment period starts May 8 and goes till July 7, 2020

by: Ronnie Das

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is inviting the public to comment on a petition from the Monsanto Company which seeks to deregulate a genetically-engineered corn variety.

The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service wants comments regarding potential environmental and interrelated economic impacts to assist in its assessment of the petition as it relates to the National Environmental Policy Act.

The comments will help inform the USDA’s APHIS to develop an informed decision on the regulatory status of this genetically-engineered corn variety.

While the petition is available for review, the 60-day public comment period starts May 8, 2020 through July 7, 2020.

