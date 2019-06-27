Mom warns other parents about flesh-eating disease after Florida vacation

It started when the 12-year-old complained about a pain in her leg that only got worse

DESTIN, Fla. (CNN Newsource) – An Indiana mom is issuing a warning to beach-goers along the Gulf Coast. She says her 12-year-old daughter contracted a flesh-eating disease during a trip to Florida.

What was supposed to be a fun family vacation…

“Have a blast and enjoy the warm weather and the beach,” Michelle Brown said.

…quickly took a turn for the worse.

“Monday, we wake up to begin our day, and Kylie wakes up and she has pain in her calf on her right leg.”

Assuming it may just be a charlie horse, they went on about their day.

The next day, Kylie’s pain reached an unusual high, crippling her from walking.

As they made their way back to Indianapolis, Brown called her doctor for an immediate appointment.

“They notice she’s in extreme pain but they can’t really determine what it is that’s going on,” she said.

Doctors noticed a pocket of infection behind Kylie’s knee, making her condition critical. She was diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis — a very rare flesh-eating disease.

“They were taking her into emergency surgery, trying to remove the infection from her leg,” Brown said. “In doing that, they were trying to save her leg and save her.”

Brown says she hopes her story resonates with parents and that they’ll be careful this summer as they prepare for many beach-filled days.

“There are warning signs but by the time you are seeing the warning signs, it’s running rampant in your body and it does damage very, very quickly.”

Kylie is now home but she has a long road ahead. She can’t walk right now but after several surgeries and months of therapy, she should be back to normal.