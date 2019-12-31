Mom of missing Idaho children not cooperating, police say

The case involves the missing children, two dead ex-spouses and an affiliation with a "prepper" church

REXBURG, Idaho (CNN Newsource) – Police say the mother of two missing children in Idaho is not cooperating in the investigation into the siblings’ disappearance.

Lori Vallow Daybell’s children, Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, have been missing since November 26 when police were called to make a welfare check on the children.

Much of the focus is on Daybell and the children’s stepfather Chad Daybell. The two are not considered suspects but are considered persons of interest.

During that welfare check, the couple reportedly gave false statements about the kids’ whereabouts and then packed up and left.

According to relatives, Lori changed after she met Daybell. He is part of an offshoot of the Church of Latter Day Saints. A group known as “preppers” that focus on near-death experiences and preparing for the “end of days.”

Investigators are also revisiting the deaths of the couple’s former spouses.

Lori’s husband was fatally shot by her brother, who is also now deceased.

Chad Daybell’s wife died in October, allegedly of natural causes. Daybell married Lori soon after.

Investigators initially thought the woman died in her sleep at the age of 49, now they have exhumed her body for autopsy. Rexburg police believe her death is related to the kids’ disappearance, although they have not said how.

Police say Lori and Chad are not considered suspects in the death of their former spouses but they are still trying to locate the couple and their children.