Mom of 10 gives birth to first daughter, dies days later

When mom and baby returned home from the hospital, all seemed well -- but that changed the next morning

LIVINGSTON, Texas (WJW) — A mom of 10 died just 11 days after giving birth to her first girl, the family reported.

Sonya Harlow of Livingston, Texas, (about an hour northeast of Houston), and her husband of eight years, Spencer Harlow — with whom she shared 10 children, some from their previous marriages — welcomed baby Eliyanah on Nov. 5.

“She is God’s answer to our prayers. Eliyanah means ‘God has answered,’” Spencer told The Bluebonnet News.

Sonya, 39, had reportedly experienced complications during her pregnancy and was not able to work due to high blood pressure and other issues.

After mom and baby returned home from the hospital, all was seemingly well. But Monday morning, around 2 a.m., Spencer told the Bluebonnet News he woke up to find his wife in distress.

“I rolled over and could see she was dying. We did CPR on her until the paramedics arrived, but she had flatlined by then. It was too late,” he told the Bluebonnet News.

Although the results of an autopsy are not yet known, Spencer said he suspects she may have died from a “post-partum-related medical emergency.”

More than $38,000 has been raised for the family so far.