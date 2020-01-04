Mom charged with killing sons in stabbing, high-rise plunge

Aleah Newell of Chicago is charged with two counts of murder for the death of the boys

CHICAGO (AP) – A 20-year-old Chicago woman is facing murder charges after police say she killed her two young sons, leaving one in a bathtub and throwing another from an 11th-floor apartment window before jumping herself.

Aleah Newell of Chicago is charged with two counts of murder for the death of the boys, ages 2 years and 7 months.

She’s also charged with attempted murder for stabbing her grandfather before she jumped from the building on Chicago’s South Side.

Newell, who along with her grandfather was hospitalized in critical condition, is scheduled to have a bond hearing on Saturday.

