NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks are wavering between small gains and losses Friday as Wall Street weighs whether a mixed report on the U.S. jobs market will sway the Federal Reserve from its path to raise interest rates later this year.

The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in morning trading, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury was near its highest level since early 2020.

Many investors saw the Federal Reserve taking the mixed jobs report as evidence it should continue leaning toward raising interest rates more quickly. Higher rates could help corral the high inflation sweeping the world but would also make conditions less easy for financial markets.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)