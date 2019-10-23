Missing West Point is found dead

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — A missing cadet has been found dead at West Point.

The U.S. Military Academy says in a statement that the body of 20-year-old Cadet Kade Kurita of Gardena, California, was found at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The cause of his death is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

An extensive search began after Kurita failed to report for a military skills competition at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

West Point’s superintendent, Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, says members of the academy are grieving. He says their thoughts and prayers go out to Kurita’s family and friends.