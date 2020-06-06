Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Missing Florida boy with autism found mile from home with family’s dogs at his side

National and World

After several hours, the 3-year-old was found safe, with Buckwheat and Nala

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJW) – A missing 3-year-old boy with autism – wearing only a diaper – was found a mile from his home, accompanied by his family’s two dogs this week.

WJHG reports several law enforcement agencies, along with family and neighbors, searched for several hours.

In a Facebook post, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office stated:

“The child was last seen wearing only a diaper. There was approximately an hour time gap between when the child was last seen and when our agency was called.

Walton Correctional Institution has been asked to bring their K9 teams to assist.”

WJHG reports a neighbor finally found the little boy safe.

The sheriff’s office posted: “A safe return home. The dog (sic) was found still with the child. ♥️ Scene cleared.”

WJHG reports the boy’s family said he was found with their two dogs, Buckwheat and Nala, still in his diaper. He was not hurt.

For more from WJHG, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award