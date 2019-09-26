Microsoft urges update to avoid security risk

The company says the updates will protect against critical and important vulnerabilities impacting Internet Explorer and Windows Defender

(CNN) – Microsoft is issuing two emergency warnings to update Windows now or face security risks.

The company says the updates will protect against critical and important vulnerabilities impacting Internet Explorer and Windows Defender, its anti-virus software.

The IE flaw affects versions 9, 10 and 11.

The Windows Defender bug makes it possible for a remote attacker to take over a target system and prevent legitimate users from using the software.

Users must install the security update for Internet Explorer manually, but the update for Windows Defender will be installed automatically.