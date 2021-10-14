Microsoft pulls plug on LinkedIn in China

National and World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Microsoft says it is shutting down its LinkedIn service in China later this year following tighter government rules on internet companies.

The LinkedIn logo is displayed during a product announcement Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft says it is shutting down its LinkedIn service in China later this year following tighter government rules on internet companies.

The company said in a blog post Thursday it has faced “a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China.”

LinkedIn said it will replace its localized version with a new app called InJobs that has some of LinkedIn’s career-networking features but “will not include a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles.”

LinkedIn launched its Chinese version in 2014, before it was bought by Microsoft in 2016.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com