Michigan man charged with killing wife with heroin in her cereal

FLINT, Michigan (CNN) – A man in Michigan is accused of killing his wife by putting heroin in her cereal.

The charges against the husband were a long time coming, but prosecutors say patience and hard work led to the arrest.

“We believe Jason Harris murdered his wife. We believe he put heroin into her cereal and milk the night that she died,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Leyton made the announcement among Michigan state police and the woman’s parents.

The 44-year-old Davidson man is now facing three felony counts that each hold a life sentence, including first-degree premeditated murder.

Christina Ann Thompson Harris died September 29, 2014.

“She was a mentor to her coworkers. She was a leader. She was, I mentioned, a loving mother, and most importantly, to many there, she was an enduring friend,” Leyton said.

Leyton said it was her friends who would step up and say the medical examiner’s initial ruling that she died of a heroin overdose didn’t add up.

“It’s been a long, hard road to get here. We want justice for Christina,” he said.

Leyton said Harris talked about “getting rid of Christina,” had a woman move in less than two months after her death — one of several he had been talking to — and had quickly collected Christina’s life insurance and told a coworker about his failed attempt to hire a hitman.

“This coworker said during that time, Harris offered him $5,000 dollars to kill Christina,” Leyton said.

It was Christina’s frozen breast milk saved for her four-month-old newborn that would seal the case.

It was tested in 2016.

“In each instance, no controlled substance was detected,” Leyton said.

So why did it take five years to issue charges?

“One thing that I will not do is arbitrarily charge anybody with any crime. I want to thank Christina’s mom and dad for their patience. I know this has been a long time coming,” Leyton said.

Harris now faces charges of first-degree premeditated murder, solicitation of murder and delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

The medical examiner’s office has changed Christina’s death certificate. It now indicates that she died of homicide rather than an accidental overdose.