Michigan, Illinois set to usher in recreational pot sales

Michigan sales can begin Sunday and Illinois follows a month later

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Legal marijuana sales to adults are set to open in two Midwestern states.

But regulators and industry leaders alike warn that consumers will likely see long lines, high prices and product shortages in the early months.

Michigan sales can begin Sunday and Illinois follows a month later, bringing the total of states that broadly allow people over 21 to use marijuana to 11.

Companies are rushing to complete renovations at dispensaries, expand growing facilities and hire employees.

