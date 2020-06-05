Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand announce $100 million donation over next 10 years

Former NBA star and owner of Charlotte Hornets team Michael Jordan looks on as he addresses a press conference ahead of the NBA basketball match between Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets at The AccorHotels Arena in Paris on January 24, 2020. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

The money will go to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education

Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand announced on Friday a $100 million donation over the next decade to “organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”

“In addition to the investment from NIKE Inc., we are announcing a joint commitment from Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand to donate $100 million over the next 10 years,” said Craig Williams, President of Jordan Brand. “We must join forces with the community, government and civic leaders to create a lasting impact together. There is still more work for us to do to drive real impact for the Black Community. We embrace the responsibility.”

Jordan and Jordan Brand released a full statement regarding the donation: