Meteorologist gets Mother Nature’s help with tornado wedding proposal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — When it comes to wedding proposals, we’ve seen and heard all types of ways people try to ask the special question.

For one meteorologist, he used the help of mother nature. Tom Bedard took his girlfriend, who is also a meteorologist, up to Colorado to witness a tornado. The couple had never seen a twister in person, so to make the moment even more special, Bedard decided to propose.

In the midst of stormy weather, rain and a tornado, of course, his girlfriend-turned-fiance, Raya, said yes.