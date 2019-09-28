Metallica cancels tour dates after singer enters rehab

James Hetfield of the band Metallica performs in concert during their “WorldWired Tour” at The Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

(CNN) – Metallica’s lead vocalist James Hetfield has reentered rehab, and the band is postponing upcoming tour dates.

Metallica made the announcement in a series of tweets on Friday, saying, “As most of you probably know, our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years. He has now, unfortunately, had to re-enter a treatment program to work on his recovery again.”

Hetfield’s struggle with addiction was shown in the 2004 documentary “Some Kind of Monster.”

The canceled tour dates were scheduled for Australia and New Zealand.

The group says all tickets will be fully refunded.